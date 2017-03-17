Canadian nurses recently blocked from their jobs at U.S. hospitals because of issues with their work visas could once again have access to cross the border, according to American immigration lawyers.

Nurses and hospitals have been in a frenzy in the past week as work visa applications were denied for advanced practice nurses and advanced clinical nurse practitioners working in Detroit hospitals.

Though there has yet to be an official statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, immigration lawyer Drew Porter says the issue stems from someone suddenly having a different interpretation of nurses as defined in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"This issue has been resolved and the nurses can return to the port of entry on Monday," said Porter, a U.S. lawyer based in Windsor, Ont.

Staff at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit have heard from several nurses who had been denied the TN work visas, despite having them for years.

Patti Kunkel, an advanced clinical nurse practitioner from LaSalle, a small community near Windsor, works at Henry Ford. She and her colleagues worry the changes will affect them.

"Yesterday morning I was asked about my visa and when the expiry of my visa was, which concerns me because I'm always worried I could get pulled in (to secondary inspection)," she said Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is expected to provide an update on the TN visa issue Friday. In a statement issued Thursday, the agency said there had not been "any policy changes that would affect TN status."