The Canadian Club Heritage Centre is set to close at the end of 2017, but Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says he's working to keep the facility open.

The Heritage Centre once served as headquarters for the Hiram Walker distillery. The company announced its decision in a press release Thursday, stating "our commitment to the Windsor community is as strong as ever."

Mayor Dilkens considers the building so important to the history of Windsor, he is flying to Chicago Monday to meet the owners in a bid to keep it open.

"If they walk away from that facility we're going to lose a huge part of the historical bedrock of this community," he said.

Canadian Club Heritage Centre. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The mayor says the city is willing to work with the owners to avoid shutting the centre down.

Public tours will continue at the centre until the end of March, according to the company, but the building will be open for scheduled weddings until Dec. 31, 2017.

Canadian Club added their famous whisky will continue to be produced at the Windsor distillery, but the company was "refocusing" its investments to "better cultivate the brand both locally and around the world."