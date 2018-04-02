Skip to Main Content
Canadian border officers finally get new tentative deal

Notifications

Canadian border officers finally get new tentative deal

Canadian border protection officers finally have a new tentative contract after four years of on-again, off-again negotiations and court challenges.

Tentative contract comes after four years of on-again, off-again negotiations and court challenges

CBC News ·
This billboard was posted on Tecumseh Rd. W, just east of Crawford Ave. in Windsor. The Customs and Immigration Union also put them up in Ottawa and Niagara. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Canadian border protection officers are finally closing in on a new collective contract.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) says a tentative four-year deal is in place after more than four years of on-again, off-again negotiations and court challenges. The long delay in hammering out a new deal also means the contract is retroactive to 2014 and will end on June 21, 2018.

The agreement calls for gradual salary bumps and improvements to benefits.

More details surrounding the new agreement are expected over the coming weeks following ratification votes.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us