Canadian border agents finally get new tentative deal

Canadian border agents are finally closing in on a new collective contract.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) says a tentative four-year deal is in place after more than four years of on-again, off-again negotiations and court challenges. The long delay in hammering out a new deal also means the contract is retroactive to 2014 and will end on June 21, 2018.

The agreement calls for gradual salary bumps and improvements to benefits.

More details surrounding the new agreement are expected over the coming weeks following ratification votes.