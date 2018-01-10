Windsor police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for Tristan Henderson-Tymczak after he breached parole by failing to return to his community residential home on January 7, 2018.

Henderson-Tymczak is serving a 7-year federal sentence for several weapons offences, including armed robbery with a firearm. He is described as a white male, 30 years of age, 5' 8", 165 lbs, with short blonde/brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is known to frequent the Windsor area, according to police.

Police warn members of the public not to approach Henderson-Tymczak. If spotted, residents should call 911.