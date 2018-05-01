Licence plate readers installed on LaSalle cruiser

Stay out of LaSalle if you have an expired licence plate. LaSalle Police now have a car equipped with cameras that will spot your licence plate and alert the officer driving through the computer on board.

"It makes our life a little bit easier in the sense that the system runs the plates for us," said Const. Harbinder Gill, media relations person for the service.

The system is called Automated Licence Plate Recognition System (ALPRS). The technology has been around for about eight years, according to Const. Justin Pare who is the only officer currently trained to use it. But Pare said it has improved significantly over the years.

Currently, only cruiser is outfitted with three cameras that can scan licence plates up to 20 metres away, on cars coming in any direction.

Checking the 'Hotlist'

The cameras then send the pictures to a on-board laptop equipped with a "Hotlist" of licence plates. The Hotlist contains plates of drivers who either have suspended licences, expired plates, warrants for arrest, or are either stolen or on cars reported stolen.

They also will alert officers to cars associated with Amber alerts or other criminal behaviour such as human trafficking.

This camera mounted to a LaSalle police cruiser is helping police read licence plates on vehicles. (Stacey Janzer CBC News)

The computer then reads the picture and instantly alerts the officer, bringing up the picture of the plate. The officer then verifies the picture matches the plate on the Hotlist. The officer can then decide whether to pull the vehicle over or not.

"We use discretion. Even if the valid tag is expired by a month or two months," said Gill.

Going for a ride

During a CBC News ride along with officer Pare the system scanned about 200 cars.

"Within ten minutes we had about five hits," said Pare. "This system alone will keep you busy for the duration of your shift."

LaSalle Police Service has had the system for two months and received it through a $40,000 provincial grant aimed at combating human trafficking.

"Over 60 per cent of the human trafficking cases in Canada are occuring within Ontario," said Gill, adding that human traffickers could be working in the area to smuggle victims across the border.

"It's also linked to organized crime," said Gill.

Public perception

Several people CBC News talked to are in favour of the system.

"Anything the police can do to keep our community safer is a bonus for us," said Meredith Finch.

"I think it's great. Anything like that useful is always a benefit to us," said Bernadette Pinsonneault.

Some on social media are concerned about the tool being used as a tax grab and an invasion of privacy.

Gill said the system doesn't give them access to any information they don't already access manually. Police say they are following guidelines issued by Ontario's Privacy Commissioner and it will also go through a Privacy Impact Assessment to assess potential impact it could have on citizen privacy.

Gill says the money collected through fines goes to the province and not to the police service.

Pare will soon be training other officers how to use the ALPRS system.