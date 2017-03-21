A trial within a trial continued Tuesday as lawyers argued over the admissibility of alcohol testing from 2014 that showed Calvin Crosby was over the legal limit when the vehicle he was driving flipped.

Crosby, 25, was driving a Chevy Blazer that rolled several times before landing on its roof on Lauzon Road in the early hours of April 4, 2014. Katie Robson, a 20-year-old student, died in the crash. Leah Garrod, another passenger, suffered a broken ankle.

Crosby is charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing death and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

Gaps in memories from collision

A hearing to decide whether or not the judge will be able to use a breathalyzer test and blood samples taken from Crosby at the hospital after the collision began Monday and continued Tuesday when Crosby took the stand.

Wearing a grey vest and checkered tie, Crosby testified he was "blacking out" and wearing a neck brace after the crash.

Although there were gaps in his memories the night of the crash, he recalled having two vodka cranberries. He said his passengers knew he had been drinking.

Two calls made from crash site

He also confirmed he made two calls from the crash site: one to 911 and one to his mother to tell her he'd been injured.

Standing before a courtroom crowded with family members and supporters of both Crosby and Robson, Assistant Crown Attorney Brian Manarin offered to play a tape of the 911 call made from the scene. Crosby said he didn't want to hear it.

"I made the call beside my truck," he said, adding he had to crawl out the back window to escape the crumpled vehicle. "That's when I saw Katie lying under my truck."

Manarin suggested Crosby called 911 for two reasons — he was worried for his friend pinned beneath the vehicle and because he wanted to report a crime, indicating Crosby told the dispatcher he was hit by another vehicle.

"Correct," Crosby answered.

Although he couldn't recall the conversations he had with Windsor police officers about taking the breath and blood tests, Crosby said he knew he took the tests.

"I remember seeing the big 'F' for fail," he testified.