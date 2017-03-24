A Windsor man faces jail time after reversing his plea and saying he is guilty of dangerous driving in 2014 when he crashed his Chevy Blazer, killing one of his passengers.

Calvin Crosby, 25, made the surprising move Friday morning, switching from his original pleas of not guilty.

"I think he had a moral epiphany," said his lawyer John Sitter, outside Supreme Court in Windsor.

Katie Robson, a 20-year-old woman from LaSalle, was riding with Crosby when it crashed on Lauzon Road and flipped several times, killing her and breaking the ankle of another passenger Leah Garrod.

"He loved Katie and, from the beginning, he did all the right things," said Sitter. "He called police and stayed with her until they came."

On Tuesday, Crosby testified he made two calls from the scene of the collision — one to 911, the other to his mother.

Lawyers in the case spent much of the week arguing whether or not breathalyzer and blood tests, which showed Crosby was over the legal limit at the time of the collision, could be used as evidence.

Justice Stephen Rogin ruled the samples could be included on Thursday.

Sitter said his client now faces time behind bars. A hearing to set a date for sentencing will take place in May.