While residents of southwestern Ontario have been brushing a light layer of snow off their cars, Gavin Michael Booth is finding something entirely different on his vehicle: ash caused by the California wildfires.

While the Los Angeles filmmaker — originally from Amherstburg — is not among the thousands of people under evacuation orders caused by four major fires, he describes life in the area as "surreal."

"The last few days we've had nothing but skies full of smoke and ash," he said. "It smells like campfire."

Booth describes the whole city as being on edge.

"The ... warning yesterday was 'sleep with one eye open' because the winds are so unpredictable this time of year," he said.

While the filmmaker has been able to leave his home, he's had a number of cancelled meetings due to major highways being shut down.

"We're sort of on the edge of the evacuation zone," Booth explained. "It feels like life is normal, there's just this weird, sort of surreal feeling all around us."

Gavin Michael Booth is a filmmaker, originally from Amherstburg, who has lived in Los Angeles for three years. (Gavin Michael Booth)

One of the biggest frustrations for Booth has been the lack of reliable information.

"I haven't found a consistent website that gives minute by minute or hour by hour updates. It sort of shocks me in this day and age that you can't get accurate information with ease," he said.

"I think that's the only harrowing thing for me is feeling largely that we're safe, but knowing I don't have straight facts from somewhere."

