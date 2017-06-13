The chief and council of the Caldwell First Nation have been suspended until the results of a forensic audit can show how $200,000 in prize money was handed out during a powwow dance competition last year.

Members of the Caldwell First Nation voted in favour of the suspension during a June 3 annual meeting. Chief Louise Hillier said her council fully supports the audit.

"In my mind, it's not that anything was done wrong, it's clarifying that nothing, in fact, was done wrong," she said.

The audit, which is expected to be presented to council in August, will focus on the Caldwell First Nation powwow held in 2016. Hillier said an estimated $200,000 in prizes were handed out to winners of dozens of traditional dance competitions.

The prize money was handed out in cash and there are no receipts for each prize, explained the chief.

"Historically, as far as I know, there is no First Nation that asks, at a powwow, for anyone winning in these competitions to sign receipts," she said. "That's basically where we're at. We don't have those receipts."

The suspension of chief and council is a procedural measure, explained Hillier. She and her fellow councillors are expected to return after the audit is complete.