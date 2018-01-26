A cat cafe 'pawp up' had a successful first day on Friday, as Windsor residents sipped coffee and snuggled with furry friends.

Moggy's Mission Rescue on Tecumseh Rd E. held the event, aimed at finding good homes for some of the cats present.

Pawp-up cat cafe opens in Windsor0:51

The ultimate goal is to raise awareness to the "adopt, don't shop" mindset that many people have, said Amanda Scully, program director at Moggy's Mission.

A fee of $10 per person gets you a bottomless cup of tea or coffee and a snack. All proceeds will go to the rescue animals.

The cat cafe is kid-friendly and open Saturday Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.