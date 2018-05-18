Union members at Caesars Windsor will decide if the deal reached between management and union leadership is good enough for them to head back to work.

Both sides met on Tuesday for the first time in weeks to hammer out a tentative agreement with the help of a provincial mediator.

Union President Dave Cassidy is telling members they should vote yes.

"I squeezed that cloth and there was not a drop left in it," said Cassidy of the agreement reached on Thursday morning.

The breakdown

But Unifor 444 leadership recommended members ratify the last tentative agreement reached in early April.

It was rejected.

Caesars Windsor employees woke up Thursday to find out the union representing them and casino management reached a tentative deal. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

Employees told CBC News they want higher wages and more job security inside of the next tentative agreement.

Cassidy would not comment on the specifics of this deal.

Costs of closure

Employees circling the casino on Thursday said they felt hopeful after hearing about the tentative agreement.

"I was excited. I'm ready to go back to work," said David Lee, who has worked at Caesars Windsor for 24 years.

Lee said he's had to stick to a strict budget during the six-week strike because of the change in pay.

"It's substantially less than I'm used to but we work through it, cut back where we have to."

He's not the only one feeling the pinch. Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) said that this strike could cost the downtown core millions of dollars.

The casino's closure will also hit the provincial and municipal purses. Both receive money from the gambling revenue, with TWEPI predicting the strike would cost about $500,000 from the City of Windsor's budget after the first two weeks.

If workers ratify the contract today and the casino opens, using those estimates, the city could be out around $1.5 million.

Public support felt

Members on strike said they noticed support from the public picked-up as the weeks continued.

"We've had buses brought in from Oakville area and different areas," said Roberta Rodrigues, who said the honks from passing motorists keep spirits up during the long days on the line.

"It feels like we're doing something right not only for us but it also makes things better for other locals when you fight for what you want."