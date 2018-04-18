Skip to Main Content
Caesars, Unifor set to get back to bargaining amid ongoing strike

Notifications

Caesars, Unifor set to get back to bargaining amid ongoing strike

Contract talks between Caesars Windsor and the union representing 2,300 casino and hotel workers are scheduled to resume today in an effort to end a 13-day strike.

Hotel-casino cancelled all April events and reservations

CBC News ·
Striking Caesars Windsor casino workers say they want to see wage increases and to be treated with respect before they'll head back to work. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

Contract talks between Caesars Windsor and the union representing 2,300 casino and hotel workers are scheduled to resume today in an effort to end a 13-day strike.

Staff walked off the job just after midnight on April 6 after 59 per cent who voted rejected a tentative deal.

Wage increases, job security and "respect" for the workers are the main issues in the dispute, according to Unifor Local 444 president James Stewart.

The work stoppage led Caesars Windsor to cancel all of its April events and hotel bookings.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us