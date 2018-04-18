Caesars, Unifor set to get back to bargaining amid ongoing strike

Contract talks between Caesars Windsor and the union representing 2,300 casino and hotel workers are scheduled to resume today in an effort to end a 13-day strike.

Staff walked off the job just after midnight on April 6 after 59 per cent who voted rejected a tentative deal.

Wage increases, job security and "respect" for the workers are the main issues in the dispute, according to Unifor Local 444 president James Stewart.

The work stoppage led Caesars Windsor to cancel all of its April events and hotel bookings.