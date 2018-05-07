Caesars Windsor has decided to cancel more shows and hotel reservations as workers continue to strike.

Shows and hotel bookings will be cancelled through the month of May, including Pitbull (May 25th), Lee Brice (May 26th) and Daniel O'Donnell (May 27th).

"This is a difficult message to release again," said Kevin Laforet, regional president of Caesars Entertainment, in a press statement. "As with earlier decisions to postpone upcoming concerts and cancel hotel reservations, it is necessary in order to give our customers advance notice to make alternate plans."

Caesars management said shows will be rescheduled on dates to be determined.

More to come.