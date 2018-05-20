Local residents concerned about the future of Caesars Windsor

Windsor and Essex County residents are concerned for the future of Caesars Windsor.

Last Friday, members turned down the second tentative deal since the beginning of the labour dispute.

Chris O'Neil, a Windsor resident visits Caesars Windsor when an artist he likes comes to town.

"I think leadership made it clear they squeezed the last drop out of the washcloth as they could and I believe that is true," said O'Neil. "It sounded to me like a good deal."

O'Neil says it wouldn't surprise him if the Caesars brand pulled out of Windsor all together.

"I wouldn't blame them if they did, although I would hate to miss out on the shows they do there."

Kim Thibert lives in the county but visits Caesars Windsor to gamble once or twice a month. She hopes the situation will be resolved soon.

"It's scary. I hope the government eventually will come up and say enough is enough, you need to get back to work," she said.

Kim Thibert lives in the county but visits Caesars Windsor to gamble once or twice a month.

She says she empathizes with the workers but she is worried about Windsor's economy.

In a released statement, Caesars Windsor said the property will remain closed and there are no plans to return to the bargaining table at this time.

Documents handed to staff outline some of the details in the new contract agreement.

They show a wage increase of $2.25 an hour over the next four years and a signing bonus for full-time employees of $1,600, $1,200 for part-time employees and $675 for casual employees.