A deal on Day 40? Caesars, union meet to negotiate contract

Could today be end of the Caesars Windsor strike that's shut down one of the region's largest employers that brings millions to the downtown core?

Bargaining teams from the union and management are meeting at a Windsor hotel to negotiate a deal for 2,300 striking workers.

Workers have been on strike since April 6 after rejecting a tentative agreement recommended by their bargaining team.

Meanwhile, the casino has cancelled major concerts and all hotel bookings through the end of the May.

The last time casino employees went on strike was in 2004, lasting for 42 days before both sides reached a deal.