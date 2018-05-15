A deal on Day 40? Caesars, union meet to negotiate contract
Bargaining teams from the union and management are meeting at a Windsor hotel to negotiate a deal for 2,300 striking workers.
The last closure because of a strike lasted 42 days
Could today be end of the Caesars Windsor strike that's shut down one of the region's largest employers that brings millions to the downtown core?
Bargaining teams from the union and management are meeting at a Windsor hotel to negotiate a deal for 2,300 striking workers.
Workers have been on strike since April 6 after rejecting a tentative agreement recommended by their bargaining team.
Meanwhile, the casino has cancelled major concerts and all hotel bookings through the end of the May.
The last time casino employees went on strike was in 2004, lasting for 42 days before both sides reached a deal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.