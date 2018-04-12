Caesars Windsor will remain closed for at least another week.

Unifor Local 444 — which is representing about 2,300 hotel and casino workers — posted on Facebook Thursday that Caesars had "finally" reached out to the union and said they won't be ready to get back to bargaining until April 18.

The union is planning to issue workers their first strike pay at the Fogolar Furlan Club from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the same day.

Members are warned they must pick up their cheque in person and present photo I.D.

Staff walked off the job just after midnight on April 5.

Wage issues and questions about job security are among the reasons the workers rejected a tentative offer from their employer and went on strike.

Caesars has postponed all April events and cancelled all hotel bookings until the end of the month because of the strike.