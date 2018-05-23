Caesars postpones more concerts, cancels hotel reservations through mid-June
As the strike shows no sign of ending, Caesars Windsor has postponed concerts and cancelled hotel reservations again.
You'll have to wait to see Blink-182, Russell Peters and Cole Swindell
Caesars Windsor has cancelled more shows and hotel reservations as workers continue to strike.
Shows cancelled include Blink-182 (June 2), Russell Peters (June 15) and Cole Swindell (June 16).
For all postponed shows, current ticket holders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the new show dates. All future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice, according to a news release sent out by the company.
Hotel reservations booked through June 16 have all been cancelled. Future hotel reservations beyond that date will remain booked until further notice.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.