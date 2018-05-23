Caesars Windsor has cancelled more shows and hotel reservations as workers continue to strike.

Shows cancelled include Blink-182 (June 2), Russell Peters (June 15) and Cole Swindell (June 16).

For all postponed shows, current ticket holders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the new show dates. All future Colosseum shows will remain scheduled on their original date until further notice, according to a news release sent out by the company.

Hotel reservations booked through June 16 have all been cancelled. Future hotel reservations beyond that date will remain booked until further notice.

