Caesars postpones more concerts, cancels hotel bookings as strike hits day 4

Caesars Windsor is postponing three concerts and cancelling hotel bookings until April 30th as 2,300 employees continue to strike.

Management are also reaching out to event planners who have bookings at Caesars Windsor this month.

Members of Unifor Local 444 rejected a tentative deal that the bargaining committee recommended last Thursday and went on strike at midnight.

The strike forced people off the casino floor late Thursday night and out of the hotel on Friday morning.

People on the picket line said they wanted a deal with higher wages and better language regarding job security.

Postponed Shows

Caesars Windsor postponed the Johnny Reid show scheduled for Friday, April 6 and cancelled all hotel bookings made until Thursday, April 12.

Now, the casino is postponing all Colosseum shows in April, including Friday's Buddy Guy concert as well as the David Foster and Terry Fator shows scheduled for the weekend.

The Brian Wilson concert on May 4th appears to be going ahead as scheduled — for now.

Caesars is usually packed during the weekend, but the strike means it's now empty. 1:11

They've also cancelled all hotel bookings made until April 30th.

"It was a very difficult decision to postpone the remainder of April concerts and events and cancel hotel reservations," said Kevin Laforet, Regional President of Caesars Entertainment, in a statement sent to media Monday afternoon.

"Ultimately our commitment to customer service means being proactive and giving our patrons and clients advance notice in the event they need to make alternative plans."

Return to the bargaining table?

On Friday Unifor Local 444 posted on social media that they had reached out to management in an effort to return to the bargaining table but said management had "no intent from Caesars to return to the bargaining table."

Laforet said in his statement on Monday that they are in regular contact with union leadership and "are open to returning to the bargaining table."

The last time casino workers went on strike was in 2004 when members walked the picket lines for more than 40 days.