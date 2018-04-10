The strike at Caesars Windsor is affecting not only unionized employees, but people who supply the casino and make money off of patrons as well.

Brew Microbrewery supplies craft beer to restaurants and venues at the casino and also depends on casino patrons coming and going from concerts.

Brewery spokesperson Jordan Goure is hoping the two sides work out a deal soon.

"Dollar-wise, probably a couple thousand dollars a week for sure," said Goure, referring to the money Brew is losing.

Brew Microbrewery spokesperson Jordan Goure said the company supplies craft beer to the casino. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Cab drivers CBC News spoke with also say the strike is costing them thousands.

"Mostly, when we get a customer from the casino they go to the US," said Veteran Cab driver Adal Mehmood, adding those are long trips and more lucrative.

It's not just the casino and their employees suffering a financial loss during the strike. 0:50

The strike has shut down the ARIIUS bar, Johnny Rockets restaurant, the Spago restaurant and a Tim Hortons, which is affecting workers there who are not casino employees.

Casino spokesperson Jhoan Baluyot estimates there are "dozens" of suppliers who are contracted with the casino, including those who sell office supplies, paper, restaurant supplies and hotel supplies who will be affected.