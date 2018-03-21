Workers at Caesars Windsor have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action.

Thirteen hundred workers cast ballots at four separate votes held at the Fogolar Furlan club Wednesday.

The result was 98.3 % in favour, according to Local 444 3rd vice-president Doug Boughner.

"It should show the company that the members are serious. The members will withdraw their labour if we're not able to get a good deal for them," said Boughner, who adds that progress is being made in the talks which began February 12.

"A high percentage on this vote sends a clear message that we're willing to do it but we don't want to," said James Stewart, President of Unifor Local 444, which represents the 2,300 workers. "They're looking for a collective agreement."

"The members really tell us what the issues are and they've spoke about wages, pensions,benefits and a few in-house issues that we are addressing," said Boughner.

A government mandated conciliator is available if the two sides need one. Talks resume Thursday morning. The strike deadline is 12:01 a.m. April 4.

The last time the workers went on strike was in 2004.

Stewart believes if there is a strike the casino could weather the disruption.