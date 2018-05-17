The strike at Caesars Windsor could be over soon, after a six-week strike.

In the middle of the night, the Caesars Windsor management reached a tentative deal with the union representing 2,300 casino employees.

Bargaining teams from Unifor Local 444 and management started this latest round of talks on Tuesday at a Windsor hotel to negotiate.

Dealers, cooks, housekeepers and other staff walked off the job on April 6th after rejecting an earlier tentative deal. Wage increase and job security were two of the major issues between the union and management.

Unifor Local 444 has not yet announced details of the ratification vote and is asking members to stay on the picket lines for now.

Caesars had cancelled major concerts and all hotel bookings through the end of the May.

The last time casino employees went on strike was in 2004, lasting for 43 days before both sides reached a deal.

More to come.

