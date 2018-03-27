Caboto Club employees join Unifor Local 240

Employees at the Caboto Club have voted to become members of Unifor.

Unifor Local 240 will be representing them at the bargaining table.

The group's president, Jodi Nesbitt, said the 95 employees started the process to join the union sometime last fall.

She added the move had nothing to do with recent controversy around the club's men-only membership policy.

"They are completely separate issues," she explained.

Nesbitt said the move will allow for Local 240 to negotiate a collective agreement and ensure fairness in the workplace.

"We will be sending notice to bargain to the company and as soon as we get some dates we will be meeting with our members as soon as possible to get their priorities," she said.

"We're just really looking forward to working with those members and getting a great collective agreement for them."