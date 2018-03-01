Turning the debate on its head, students at the University of Windsor are holding a mock parliament Friday, looking at issues around the Caboto Club.

Bethany Radford is a student in the Canadian theatre history class. She said the mock debate mimics how suffragettes in the Canada practiced their arguments — by flipping the issue.

"It kind of subverts the argument," said Radford. "It uses parody and sarcasm and a more comedic approach to kind of look at the problems and the inequities being faced from a lighter standpoint."

Suffragettes were the women who fight for the right to vote in the early 20th century.

The Liberal side of her class' debate will be argue that men should have the right to be voting members in an all-women club.

