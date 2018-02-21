The public school board for Windsor-Essex is considering not using the Caboto Club as a venue for future events unless it allows women to become board members.

Trustee Jessica Sartori brought a motion calling for the ban during the Greater Essex County District School Board's meeting Tuesday night.

In a statement posted to Twitter, she explained her position saying "Sad this is necessary but the Caboto policy goes against our values as a board."

My motion at the board meeting tonight. Vote is on March 20. Sad this is necessary but the Caboto policy goes against our values as a board. pic.twitter.com/WwZ8tP6sK9 — @Jessica_Sartori

If approved, the board would stop holding events at the club starting in the next school year.

GECDSB members will vote on the motion March 20.

Caboto's nearly century-old policy of not allowing women on its board came under fire recently after an online outcry when Premier Kathleen Wynne planned to hold a town hall event there.

Wynne moved her event to the St. Clair Centre for the Arts, but debate about the policy continued.

High profile members of the community, including city councillor Bill Marra and Italian of the Year nominee Dino Chiodo, called on the club to change.