Caboto Club leaders are refusing to bow to public pressure and change its men-only membership policy that's been in place since 1925.

More than 300 members met on Sunday for a "tense debate" that lasted more than two hours.

Pressure from politicians, business leaders and the public has been mounting over the last few weeks to change a policy that doesn't allow women to become members.

"We will not kowtow to politicians or community leaders to tell us that we have to change because they want us to change. That's not going to happen," said Ron Moro, general manager.

"We're going to change when we're ready to change and we're going to do it for the right reasons."

Too bad. I personally don’t equate listening to the feedback of the community that supports me as kowtowing. I think most of us call it being respectful & responsive. I hope they take another look at this when things cool off. A great org that has done a lot for our community — @KafferJkaffer

This response could not be more disappointing. I hope Mr. Moro and the Caboto board will soon reconsider this stance and respond positively to the community’s legitimate concerns. https://t.co/WY2Po4oJa6 — @doug_sartori

It is unfortunate that they decided to stick with such an “out of time and out dated policy” #Windsor https://t.co/usaK0Sz9Pc — @m_masri10

If a change were to ever come, Moro said it won't happen in a matter of months. He said the conversation will continue, but on the Caboto Club's "timetable."

Boycott hurts community

In the meantime, he said organizations now refusing to book events at the club are being "short-sighted" and will ultimately affect the community.

"They're not hurting us," said Moro. "They're hurting those groups that need our assistance."

"We take the money that we earn and give it back to the community. So who's being hurt? It's the community."

General manager of the Caboto Club Ron Moro said organizations choosing to boycott the club over its men-only membership policy will ultimately hurt the community. (Jason Viau)

Support for men-only policy

During Sunday's membership meeting, Moro said the private, not-for-profit club remains strong and unified with the majority of members who spoke supporting the current men-only policy.

Stand your ground. Good for you guys. This movement is getting out of hand! — @Renoman71

Good for you guys. The place is perfect — @KingMofo86

In recent weeks, the City of Windsor has stopped booking new events at the Caboto, the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is considering the same move and city councillor, and Caboto Club member, Bill Marra has threatened to leave the Italian club unless the men-only policy changes.

Marra attended Sunday's meeting, but did not want to speak afterwards.

The controversy was re-ignited after a decision by Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne to change the venue of her town hall from the club because of outcry online about the fact women aren't allowed on the board.

Caboto Club member Joe Politi disagrees with the club's men-only membership policy, especially because he has two daughters. (Jason Viau)

In fact, most members wouldn't answer questions as they filed out of the closed-door meeting.

"I have two daughters and I would want them to be members."

- Joe Politi , Caboto Club member

However, member Joe Politi disagrees with the men-only membership policy and wants to see it changed.

"I have two daughters and I would want them to be members," he said.

There was a general sense during the meeting, he said, that the policy will one day change. Politi said there's even talk of the Caboto Club amalgamating with the Italian women's club.