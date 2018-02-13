Premier Kathleen Wynne's decision to move an upcoming town hall event from the Caboto Club because of its men-only board policy may lead to change.

Wynne decided to switch the venue for the event to the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, after the club's decades-old policy drew backlash online.

The decision sparked conversations within the club, according to Santina Ferrara, who has been part of the Italian Women's Club at the Caboto Club for more than half her life — 38 years to be exact.

The 17-year-old said five years after the club was built by Italian men living in Windsor-Essex, female members decided to create their own social club to "stay together to help out with the men."

"Some of these ladies were new immigrants, they needed to still have some connection to their homeland," she explained.

Although the women's auxiliary club has been around for 88 years, Ferrara can't remember a time when a woman in their club expressed interest in joining the men's club, adding the groups have worked together in the past.

"I'm not against it if this is going to make the club work out better," she said, addressing the possibility of changing the club's men-only board policy.

Hard to get a seat

But Ferrara pointed out that getting a seat on the board isn't easy — prospective members have to start at the bottom and work their way up, as she did on the auxiliary.

"I would like to see women first be involved in the general assembly," she said. "How can you go to a board of a men's club without any experience in the general assembly?"

Ferrara added she isn't sure if anyone currently on the auxiliary will want to join the men's club.

"They haven't complained about it, but I'm that sure some are thinking with all this lately, some are thinking they can be a member of the men's club," she said. "That's fine, but you have to start at the bottom like every other member."

She said she will know more about any possible changes after the club's executive meeting next week.

Italian of the Year

The club's policy has created a complicated situation for Unifor's national auto director, Dino Chiodo.

He was selected by Italian clubs in the area as this year's Italian of the Year and is set to be honoured at the Caboto Club.

He said once he heard about the membership dynamics for the clubs and boards within Caboto he, along with James Stewart, president of Local 444 and Matt Marchand, the C.E.O. of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, reached out to the general manager of the club.

"We opened up dialogue and discussion with Ron Moro and just told him that these are things that are coming at us and we're trying to be more progressive. We're looking for change," said Chiodo.

During the conversation, they talked about Caboto being a private club, which Chiodo said means leadership there have the right to operate however they like, but he did hint that the possibility of change was discussed.

"There was opportunities and things that I'm not going to disclose now because he has to talk to his board and his membership," explained the Chiodo.

He added if there is change, it will take some time because it can only happen after an involved process and a two-thirds majority vote.

"Hopefully this will be something people will recognize and move in the right direction," said Chiodo. "Obviously there's some progressive components that they're looking at in their constitution."

He said he's honoured to be nominated for the award and still plans to accept it as of now.

"I'm just waiting for some hopefully progressive results and will go from there."