The Caboto Club's board of directors issued a three-line statement Thursday, promising to continue working with club members to address concerns over its men-only board policy — but has not said whether or not that policy will change.

Following a meeting that stretched more than three hours Thursday night, a member handed CBC Windsor reporter Stacey Janzer the following note.

The full statement provided to CBC From the Caboto Club board of directors. (Caboto Club Board of Directors)

The statement was issued after a decision by Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne to change the venue of her town hall from the club because of outcry online about the fact women aren't allowed on the board.

In response to Wynne's move, Councillor Bill Marra, also spoke out, saying he would rescind his membership unless the policy changed.

Italian of the Year nominee Dino Chiodo also called on the club to make "progressive" change.

The premier addressed her decision to change town hall locations during the event Thursday by acknowledging the club is an "important part of the community" but added it wasn't somewhere that everyone felt comfortable.

"This was a meeting that was open to everybody and it needed to be a meeting where everybody who wanted to come felt comfortable."