The Greater Essex County District School Board will not hold school events at the Caboto Club until the nearly century-old institution changes its policy prohibiting women from being members.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass a motion by trustee Jessica Sartori that, "GECDSB discontinue use of Caboto Club facilities after the 2017/18 school year until such time as said club allows women to enjoy rights as full voting members with opportunity to join the board of directors..."

Trustees Gail Simko-Hatfield, Cheryl Lovell and Connie Buckley declared a conflict of interest because they are involved with the Do Good Divas, a group which holds a fundraiser at the club.

"The motion is about living our values," Sartori told the board while discussing the motion. "The motion is about the message we're sending to both girls and boys about girls' place in society."

Board members said the decision was about equality, but some fear the decision could lead them on a slippery slope. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Christine Dilworth, a teacher at Kennedy Collegiate High School and one of her Grade 12 students, Maya Beydoun, urged the board to vote with Sartori.

"Our board, like all the boards in Ontario, has a goal of ensuring equity and promoting well-being for all students. How can we then choose to align ourselves with a local club that discriminates based on gender?" Beydoun asked. "A choice as they as a private club are entitled to make but one we do not have to choose to support."

Decision about equality

Board vice-chair, Ron Le Clair, said the decision was about standing up and showing both male and female students that men and women are equal.

CBC News contacted the Caboto Club about the board's decision, but general manager Ron Moro said he did not have any comment.

Caboto Club refuses to change men-only policy0:57

GECDSB trustee Tom Kilpatrick attended the meeting by conference call. He supported the motion but said he felt "regret" that it had to come to this.

"The Caboto is a great club and they've done a lot for this community," said Kilpatrick, who added he hopes the move the board made will persuade the club to change its rules.

He added, however, the decision could be the beginning of a slippery slope because "there are a lot of other clubs out there. There's a lot of religous institutions out there that are doing things that are similar as far as equity."

Boycott begins next school year

Sartori brushed aside the concern saying they will "see what happens" going forward.

Trustee Alan Halberstadt said the policy committee will likely come up with an over-arching policy in the future.

The boycott will come into effect at the beginning of the school year in September. Events already scheduled — which include the F. W. Herman 50th anniversary party, some graduation ceremonies and a prom — will still go ahead as planned this year.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how the Caboto progresses over the next few months and hopefully they'll make the change that we're looking for," said Sartori.