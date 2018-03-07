Money raised during monthly pasta nights at the Caboto Club has supported Windsor-Essex charities for decades, but some non-profits are worried backlash from the club's men-only membership policy could mean less giving.

The club handed over a cheque for $19,271 Wednesday night, the total of a year's worth of dinners that will be equally divided between 12 charities.

One of the recipients is the Windsor Goodfellows.

"I have that concern a bit because of the fact that we have a history with this club," explained president Gilbert Barichello. "I have learned that in 1927 when they first formed, basically the first charity that they raised funds for was for the Goodfellows."

He added "every dollar helps" when it comes to supporting the charity, meaning the club's donations are greatly appreciated.

Club helps charity 'tremendously'

The Windsor Residence for Young Men is another group that will get a cut of Caboto's 2017 pasta fundraisers.

Executive director emeritus, Greg Goulin, couldn't say whether the controversy will affect his organization, but agreed with Barichello that the donations are important.

"All I know is the Windsor Residence for Young Men benefits tremendously from the efforts of the members and the people who participated in the activities of the Caboto Club."

Greg Goulin said the Caboto Club is a strong supporter of the Windsor Residence for Young Men. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The residence's connection with the club goes beyond money, he explained. Men staying there are also able to spend some time working at Caboto.

"It does a great deal for their self-respect to be able to pay back the community that is making sure they stay off the street."

Organizations suspend relationship with club

The club came under fire after Premier Kathleen Wynne was criticized for planning to hold a town hall event there. Following the online outcry, the town hall venue was changed to the St. Clair College Centre for the Arts.

The debate around the policy at the popular event location has drawn mixed reaction from community members and institutions. The City of Windsor and Windsor-Essex Sports Hall of Fame recently announced they will no longer be hosting events there, but the WESPY awards will be held at the club on March 20.

A spokesperson for the club said he will not have a handle on whether any cancellations of bookings at the club have hurt donations until they have their board meeting this month.