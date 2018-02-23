The City of Windsor's administration said they will no longer book events at the Caboto Club, because of the board's men-only policy.

Onorio Colucci, Windsor's chief administrative officer, said the city will wait until they prepare a report to propose policy, then bring that to council for them to give guidance on how the city should proceed with the club. On Thursday the city held an event the Caboto Club.

"We've kept those commitments we've made before because there is cost involved to potentially both the club and ourselves," said Colucci. "But we're not going to add events until council had provided us with guidance on the matter."

Administration is still researching what policies other city's have on the issue.

Chamber of Commerce looking to cut ties

More organizations are coming out with strong opposition against the club. Matt Marchand, the CEO of Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce tweeted out Friday morning, "I will be recommending to our Board that the Chamber sever its relationship with the Caboto and I am confident they will agree."

I will be recommending to our Board that the Chamber sever its relationship with the Caboto and I am confident they will agree. @jclarkwindsor — @mattmarchand519

Marchand along with James Stewart, president of Unifor Local 444 and Dino Chiodo, auto director for Unifor national had been in talks with Ron Moro, the general manager of the Caboto Club about changing their men's-only board member policy.

"We're looking for some updates from the Caboto Club with respect to what they're doing to forward progress on that issue," he said.

During the discussion with Moro, Marchand said he did discuss the risk of maintaining the status quo versus the opportunity of change going forward.

"We have standards, and community standards evolve over time," he said. "It's time perhaps for the Caboto Club to update their bylaws, if they wish to do so."

Although Caboto is a private club, Marchand said the community has made its concerns clear.

City councillors calling for change

Coun. Bill Marra has been a vocal proponent for change. More than a week ago he said he was prepared to rescind his membership at the Caboto Club in Windsor unless it changes its almost century-old policy of allowing only men to sit on the board.

He told CBC he will be at their members meeting on Sunday, where he will again restate his position and strongly encourage the club to change its policy.

Likewise, Coun. Hilary Payne wants the club to change its policy. He said he will personally not attend any events at the Caboto Club while their current policy stands.

"I'm a professional engineer and there's a function scheduled there, 'Engineer of the Year' award, and I've just sent in notice that I will not be going to it because of that," he said.