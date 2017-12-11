With legal marijuana coming to Canada in 2018, CAA decided to find out if drivers know the risks and rules of driving under the influence of marijuana.

"I think what we're seeing is people who currently — under an illegal state — are driving high is very much a reality right now," said Teresa Di Felice, director of government and community relations with CAA South Central Ontario. "There are significant concerns about road safety and increased incidents of driving high."

Through research group Ipsos, CAA surveyed 1,000 drivers in Ontario that were 19-years-old or older with a G, G1 or G2 class of licence.

Di Felice said 77 per cent of those surveyed were concerned regarding road safety and were worried there would be more collisions on the road as a result of people driving under the influence of marijuana.

And there might be good reason for concern. Di Felice said many current users of marijuana who were surveyed "believe they drive the same or better" under the influence of marijuana. And two in five have driven under the influence of marijuana in the last three months.

CAA hopes this study will influence Ontario's Highway Traffic Act rules, penalties and signs, said Di Felice.

"We use information like this as well as other research we do to inform that public policy," she said.