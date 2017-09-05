Windsor bylaw enforcement teams will be patrolling school zones during the first two weeks fall semester in an effort to educate parents on where they can drop off and pick up their kids.

Officers are focusing on high schools this week, where parents of Grade 9 students might need a bit of schooling on what's expected. Next week, they'll be posted around elementary schools.

"The first couple weeks just, we do have a heart," explained supervisor or parking Bill Kralovensky. "Not like people think we don't, but we do. We like to give them the benefit of the doubt, a little bit of education for the first two weeks."

Kralovensky said he's hoping a new "kiss and ride" lane at Vincent Massey Secondary School will make a difference after the city handed out more than 400 tickets there last year.