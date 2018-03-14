The 46-year-old man burned while trying to extinguish a fire at the Odette School of Business was a faculty member at the University of Windsor, according president Alan Wildeman.

A 34-year-old woman suffered severe burns in the fire and has been transported to a burn unit in Hamilton.

The man was treated for his injuries and released.

Windsor police and the Ontario Fire Marshal concluded their investigations into the fire on Tuesday evening, according to Wildeman,

"There were many witnesses as the incident unfolded, and the university has made additional counselling services available through Student Counselling Services and the University's Employee Assistance Program," he added.

