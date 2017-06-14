Several buildings were evacuated in downtown Windsor Wednesday afternoon as a large crew of firefighters battled a stubborn blaze that sent smoke billowing into the sky above Ouellette Avenue.

The blaze erupted just before 3:30 p.m. just half a block from University Avenue with the majority of smoke coming out the front doors of Ray and Kim's Super Convenience store.

A portion of Ouellette was closed by police. The fire, which appeared to be centred in the alley behind the retail shops, was under control about 4 p.m., according to Windsor firefighters.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office is being called in to investigate the fire. Ouellette is expected to be closed for some time.

Smell of smoke thick in the air, you can see smoke rising above Ouellette Ave @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/fXt8162qZa — @megdroberts

About 40 firefighters were on scene and they needed frequent rest and water breaks with today's temperature hovering near 30 C.

Onlookers, who converged on the scene to watch emergency crews in action, were kept at a distance by yellow police tape stretched across the road.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Members of the public have been asked to move a block away from fire. All the nearby business' have been evacuated @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/bADGzDWCsZ — @megdroberts