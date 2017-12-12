As the City of Windsor prepares to release its 2018 budget Wednesday, one city hall watcher is anticipating a rise in taxes.

Mark Boscariol from the Rose City Politics program believes the increase in Ontario's minimum wage will mean more money coming out of tax payer pockets.

He added he'll be on the lookout to see what's planned for crime prevention, which smaller scale projects won't be funded and which projects should be reevaluated.

"A budget is a priority statement. You put your money where your mouth is," Boscariol explained. "So right now our priority is sport tourism. But we just did this Amazon bid said what Amazon was looking for in a city, should we maybe take that list of Amazon demands and reevaluate what our priorities are?"

Downtown Business owner and Rose City Politics contributor Mark Boscariol will be closely watching when Windsor's 2018 budget is released. (Dal Molnar/CBC)

Boscariol said even if the city's joint bid with Detroit to host the tech giant isn't successful it could still set the region up to attract other companies.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, chief administrative officer Onorio Colucci and chief financial officer Joe Mancina will host a media conference to share the budget at city hall starting at 10:30 a.m.