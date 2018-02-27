Two Windsor women are hopeful the 2018 budget, aimed at bringing more women into the country's workforce, will help end the traditional male domination of a particular field — skilled trades.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau revealed the federal spending plan aimed at boosting productivity and offsetting the effects of Canada's ageing population by helping women stay working on Tuesday.

Titled "Equality + Growth, A Strong Middle Class," it includes $1.2 billion for parental leave, as well as funding for gender equality and anti-harassment initiatives.

The budget is also aimed at attracting women to high-quality, well-paid jobs in the trades.

Jessica Fontaine, a University of Windsor student and women's advocate, said the new budget could really shake things up in the skilled trades locally.

"I think it will change things, especially in Windsor-Essex where that's such a dominate field and a good field to get into," she explained. "I think they won't feel so intimidated and they will feel valued there. Hopefully there's some positive change in that."

Windsor News at 6 host Arms Bumanlag speaks with Jessica Fontaine, left and Jen Sadai, right, about the 2018 budget and how it will help women in Windsor-Essex. (CBC)

For author Jen Sadai, who has written extensively about women and work, the new budget was a "step in the right direction."

"Too often these fields seem to be male-dominated and women don't feel that they can enter them," she explained, adding she knows women who have broken into traditionally male-dominated fields and become successful.

"We've proven we can do it," she said. "We just need more confidence and the resources to know that if we do pursue those opportunities we'll be paid fairly."