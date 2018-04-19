Just days after the 16th anniversary of his brother's death, Ted Groen stood at the busy intersection of Alma Street and Howard Avenue in Amherstburg, Ont. where his brother was killed, saying town council has made a big mistake.

Last week, Amherstburg town council voted to remove rumble strips from the intersection and several others, because nearby residents complained of the noise they make. The discussion in Amherstburg took place on the same day the municipality of Connaught, Saskatchewan passed a motion to ask provincial officials to install them at the corner where 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos were killed.

"The rumble strips were put there shortly after my brother was killed because that's exactly what people thought — it could save lives," said Groen. "There's still been more accidents here and there's been two more fatalities. How many more could there have been?"

Groen said he was shocked to hear the rumble strips were being removed.

His brother died at an intersection where rumble strips are now being removed. 0:51

"I think council should reinvestigate, and tell the people that live here it's not that bad. If they don't like it, why don't they get some ear plugs?" he asked.

Groen added the noise from the rumble strips isn't as disturbing as the alternative.

"They don't have to hear the crying of kids after somebody gets killed. It might be their kid," he explained. "It might be their parent, their mother or father. Let's see how they feel after that. They'll probably want the rumble strips put back."

A cross still stands where Robert died back in 2002. Groen said his brother was traveling on Howard Avenue on a foggy day, when a driver crossing Alma failed to stop at the stop sign and struck his vehicle.

A cross stands at the intersection where Robert Groen was killed in a car accident in 2002. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

Robert was 39 years old when he died. Groen said his brother left behind his wife and two kids who were 2 and 4 at the time.

"They're doing pretty good, but they don't know their father. They never really did."

Groen still struggles with the cause of the accident, but said it could have been much worse, because his own son often travelled with Robert.

Rumble strips were filled in Wednesday at seven intersections across Amherstburg. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

The strips were installed shortly after Robert was killed.

Other options for alerting drivers

Studies have shown rumble strips can make a difference when it comes to alerting distracted drivers, but there are other options that make less noise, said Chris Lee.

Lee is an associate professor in the department of civil engineering at the University of Windsor. He specializes in traffic operation and highway design.

"Usually when you install rumble strips there must be specific dimensions to width and depth ... it can have an affect on the level of noise and level of vibrations," he said.

Traffic operation and highway design specialist Chris Lee said rumble strips can be noisy, but that's also a benefit when it comes to alerting drivers. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

Lee said that the noise can be very troubling to residents, so it's a fair complaint to have. But, he added, that noise contributes to the effectiveness of the strips.

Amherstburg Town Council has already begun removing strips at various locations. Seven will be removed altogether at a cost of $13,000. The ones at Alma Street and Howard Avenue are still there, but will be replaced by a larger stop sign with flashing lights.

Ted Groen said there have been many more accidents at the intersection where his brother died. He wonders how many more people would have died without the rumble strips. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

"This is a very isolated place, [the noise] is not a big deal," said Groen."I would like council to know that this is a very dangerous intersection. They have to do something."