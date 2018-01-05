If you haven't seen the Bright Lights Windsor display yet at Jackson Park, but don't want to head out in frigid temperatures, there's good news.

The City of Windsor decided to extend the light display until Tuesday, January 9.

"This extension will hopefully give visitors another chance to enjoy the display with weather that's seasonably wintry but not quite so bitter," said a news release from the city.

Temperatures are forecast to remain extremely low on Friday and Saturday, but should begin to rise on Sunday.

Bright Lights Windsor runs from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. nightly until the final day on Tuesday, when it will close at 10 p.m.