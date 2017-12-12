There are some changes being made after the first few nights of Bright Lights Windsor.

The turnout was so large on the first weekend, the city has decided to open the gates to the display an hour earlier each night, at 5:30 p.m.

The special programming offered Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays will continue to begin at 6:30 p.m. and gates will close at 10:00 p.m. nightly.

The city also notes the horse and carriage rides offered on opening night have been discontinued because of safety concerns.

The event will continue in Jackson Park until January 7.