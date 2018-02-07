City of Windsor parks staff have spent the past few weeks meticulously wrapping up about 5,000 strands of lights and taking down more than 100 displays that transformed Jackson Park into a winter wonderland.

"We want to make sure everything is taken down properly and carefully to protect the displays and the lights that we purchased," explained Jan Wilson, executive director of recreation and culture for the city.

Event organizers estimated 60,000 people visited the park during the Bright Lights Festival, which ran from Dec. 8 to Jan 9 and cost $1.5 million.

Festival cleanup has been complicated by cold weather, heavy snow and soggy soil, but Wilson estimates the north end of the park should be open again by mid-February.

A massive 20-metre Christmas tree that stood at the centre of the display will be the last piece to come down, once conditions are perfect.

"We need cranes and need five solid days in a row of favourable weather, low winds, no rain or snow to properly dismantle that display," said Wilson.