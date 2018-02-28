Zak Termos, a Grade 3 student at Marlborough Public School spent an entire evening gluing Popsicle sticks and wooden skewers together to build a model of a suspension bridge.

His efforts paid off Wednesday when his project was chosen out of several other bridges as the winner of the design contest that involved the whole school.

"It's really insane. I was really proud," said Termos.

Zak Termos, winner of the bridge design competition0:41

The eight-year-old's structure was chosen by Karey Thatcher, the architectural project coordinator for the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority.

Thatcher was invited to judge the student's works as part of the school's science, technology, engineering and math program.

"It's actually quite aesthetically pleasing. It's obviously functional as a bridge," said Thatcher, referring to Termos' span.

Recycled materials a standout

The students were assigned to make the models out of whatever materials they wanted. They had to cover a span of 30 to 45 cm. The projects were to be completed at home, during lunch, in class or at recess during the month of February.

Waddia Ahed, left Amisah Suresh, right, show Karey Thatcher their bridge made from recycled materials. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

Amisha Sureshbridge and her friend Waddia Ahmed made their bridge from recycled paper and drink containers, and finished as one of the runners up.

"Recycling is good. You don't want to waste things," she explained.

"I think they're fantastic. I'm really impressed at the work the kids have put in," said teacher Shaun Campbell.

Campbell said the next assignment for the class will be to make a balloon-powered car.

Termos' class will get a pizza party as their reward.