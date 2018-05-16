New
Bridge backed up due to U.S. customs system issues
There were big backups for trucks entering the U.S. on Wednesday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection advised Canadian counterpart of the issue
Windsor police tweeted that trucks lined Huron Church Road all the way to Tecumseh Road West at around 8 a.m.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the Ambassador Bridge company to the issue. They said customs were experiencing system issues, and were doing everything they could to minimize the impacts.
U.S. customs said they were coordinating with the Ambassador Bridge Authority and other bridge operators and stakeholders.
Trucks entering the U.S. experienced delays of about 45 minutes or more on Wednesday.
