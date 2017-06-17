The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority toured dozens of community members around the Gordie Howe Bridge site Saturday.

Members of the public were welcome to see the progress that has been made and ask questions about future plans.

"I think there are still people that think maybe the bridge is not happening," said WDBA spokesperson mark Butler. "We are here to tell you that the bridge is certainly happening."

Public tours being held of the Gordie Howe Bridge project @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/T7Ph7sviji — @megdroberts

Butler said $200-million worth of activity has already taken place on the Canadian side. About one million tons of aggregate fill has been dumped and spread at the Canadian port of entry in order to increase the grade level to match up with The Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway.

Also, 2 out of 3 storm water management ponds have been built to stop flooding and 80 per cent of a perimeter road that allows access to buildings has been finished.

"I think [people] have all come across as being impressed, literally they have never seen this before, you wouldn't come across it because it is shaded from Ojibway Parkway," Butler said. "When they come on site and see the amount of work to them it's incredible."

Bridge officials say no one will be limited from using the bridge. Transport trucks will still have access to Ambassador bridge @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/kYonvMs3Lf — @megdroberts

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority is still in the process of hiring a contractor. In November, the contract bids will be evaluated. People will begin to see the start of construction on the actual plaza itself early next year, said Butler.

Lee Callister is a Lasalle resident. He said he showed up because, like many, he was curious.

"We would like to see what is going on and our tax dollars at work," said Callister. "It was very interesting, I am impressed with all the work that has been done around here and I think things are looking good."

Callister said he hopes to see the bridge completed in his lifetime.

Employees from the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority wore matching shirts with a number 9 on the back representing Gordie Howe's jersey number. (Meg Roberts/CBC News)

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority is encouraging people to check out its website and sign up for the mailing list for more opportunities to see the site.

"We want to keep people informed on this project which is literally going to be transformative. This is going to change the profile and landscape of Windsor Detroit for many years to come," said Butler.