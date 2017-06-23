A $48.4 million property deal will see governments on both sides of the border pay the City of Detroit, helping clear a major hurdle for construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The deal includes purchasing property, neighbourhood redevelopment, job training and health monitoring for communities in Detroit, according to Detroit mayor Mike Duggan.

The plan was unveiled during a press conference in Detroit Friday morning but will still need approval by Detroit city council. The city will sell 36 parcels of land to the state, Duggan said.

The deal will bring improvement to communities around the proposed bridge, especially in the community of Delray, an area in southwest Detroit where the bridge will be built, Duggan said.

"We want to take 240 vacant houses owned by the land and we want to renovate them with the funds being given," Duggan said. "People in the Delray community will get the first opportunity to swap their current house for one in the new subdivision."

