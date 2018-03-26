Brace for 'significant' rainfall over the next day, says Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning us to brace for significant rainfall in the Windsor, Essex County and Chatham-Kent areas.

Forecasters have issued a special weather statement, saying a warm front with a low pressure area is moving through the region tonight.

They're calling for 15 to 25 mm of rain to fall by Tuesday night.

It may cause ponding of water in poorly drained areas where the ground is still frozen.

Flood watch issued by ERCA

Meanwhile, the Essex Region Conservation Authority has downgraded a flood warning to a watch.

It says winds have died down and water levels are dropping away from road surfaces.

The flood watch is triggered by forecasted winds out of the east, southeast at 30 km/hour gusting to 50 km/hour. It covers the east shoreline areas of Leamington and the shoreline areas of Kingsville, Essex and Amherstburg.

"In addition to the above, the wind speed and direction will have the effect of elevating water levels in the western basin of Lake Erie and the Detroit River," according to a news release from ERCA. "The elevated water levels together with increased wave activity increases the possibility of nearshore erosion, breakwall damage and wave overtopping with splash and spray."

It also says the "significantly elevated water levels" increase the risk for damage to docks and other shoreline infrastructure on private lands and within marinas.