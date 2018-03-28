Coun. Rino Bortolin nominated as Liberal candidate for Windsor West

As expected, city councillor Rino Bortolin will carry the Liberal banner for Windsor West in the upcoming provincial election.

He was acclaimed at a nomination meeting Tuesday night.

"I'm excited to be joining a team that is advancing progressive policies like a $15-an-hour minimum wage, free tuition for nearly a quarter of a million students, and providing strong leadership in the NAFTA renegotiations," Bortolin said in a news release.

The other candidates in the riding are the incumbent, Lisa Gretzky, of the NDP, Adam Ibrahim for the Conservatives and Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale for the Green Party.

Voters will choose an MPP on June 7th.

