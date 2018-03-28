Skip to Main Content
Coun. Rino Bortolin nominated as Liberal candidate for Windsor West

Coun. Rino Bortolin nominated as Liberal candidate for Windsor West

Voters will choose an MPP on June 7

CBC News
City councillor Rino Bortolin is the Liberal candidate for Windsor West. (Rino Bortolin)

As expected, city councillor Rino Bortolin will carry the Liberal banner for Windsor West in the upcoming provincial election.

He was acclaimed at a nomination meeting Tuesday night.

"I'm excited to be joining a team that is advancing progressive policies like a $15-an-hour minimum wage, free tuition for nearly a quarter of a million students, and providing strong leadership in the NAFTA renegotiations," Bortolin said in a news release.

The other candidates in the riding are the incumbent, Lisa Gretzky, of the NDP, Adam Ibrahim for the Conservatives and Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale for the Green Party.

Voters will choose an MPP on June 7th.

