Bortolin sorry for angrily swearing at Liberal members he says wrongly accused him of racism

City Councillor and Liberal Windsor West candidate Rino Bortolin is apologizing for losing his temper and swearing at members of his own party, during a Liberal party meeting in March.

But Bortolin said he was acting in defence of claims against the Windsor West federal riding association for being racist — a charge he vehemently denies.

The candidate and councillor is the subject of a complaint to the City of Windsor's integrity commissioner — filed on May 4th by Edy Haddad.

Haddad has provided CBC News with a copy of the complaint.

Haddad, the executive vice president of the provincial Liberal riding association, claims in his complaint to the commissioner that Bortolin told Haddad to "shut the f--- up" and "go f--- myself" during the March 8th event.

Allegations of bullying, harassment

Haddad was at the meeting running for president of the federal Liberal party's Windsor West riding association, which he lost that night.

He said that Bortolin, defending a spot on the board of directors that night, acted as a bully using tactics of intimidation while abusing and harassing people in attendance.

Edy Haddad accused Rino Bortolin of abusing and harassing members of the Liberal party at the Annual General Meeting for the federal Windsor West riding association in March. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

"I've never seen anything like this in my life when it comes to Liberal politics," said Haddad, who continues to support the Liberals and went door-knocking for the party in a separate Windsor riding this weekend.

"I did get angry and I did swear at them and I'm not denying that — that did happen," said Bortolin, who said he heard about the allegations through the media.

"But their allegations are completely false. There was no bullying. There was no harassment," he continued.

"Provoked in a situation that escalates into an argument is not harassment."

On the same day Haddad filed the complaint, Bortolin held a press conference to ask for a judicial review of a ruling on a separate complaint made to the integrity commissioner against the councillor which calls for him to be reprimanded.

Centred on a handshake

The shouting started when Helmi Charif, who unsuccessfully ran for a spot on the board of directors that night, approached Pat Papadeas after she had been elected as executive vice president of the riding.

"[Charif] had shaken [Papadeas'] hand and had begun a conversation that quickly had her yelling at him, telling him to 'go f---- [him] self,'" writes Haddad in his complaint to the commissioner.

Papadeas did not respond to requests for comment from CBC Windsor.

Haddad submitted his complaint to the City of Windsor's integrity commissioner on Friday, the day before Bortolin officially opened his campaign office. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Charif said that is when Bortolin confronted him.

"He was standing in front of me waving his hand above his head saying 'F--- you, you are a f-----, you are a f------ a-------,'" said Charif, who said the councillor had to be held back by his wife.

"This guy, he couldn't control himself. If I would have stayed in that spot I believe he would have probably hit me or something," said Charif.

Provoked by allegations of racism

Bortolin said he was looking for Papadeas to give her a ride home when he found her "surrounded by Edy and Helmi and they were accosting her."

He said he asked what was going on and that it escalated into an argument.

"Did I lose my temper? Yes. Did I swear? Yes. Do I apologize for that? I absolutely do, I shouldn't have lost my temper," said Bortolin.

"But I need to be clear — they were out there provoking an argument and making allegations of us being racist. I do not take that lightly and I was not going to let that stand."

Bortolin said that his team had been fielding allegations from Haddad's team about being racist for weeks leading up to the board election.

"They said you don't want us on the board because you're racist," said Bortolin.

"We have a diverse board to show all kinds of ethnic diversity. There's absolutely no reason to believe any of those allegations."

Timing of complaint questioned

Bortolin also called into question the timing of Haddad's complaint, which was filed nearly two months after the night of the argument.

Haddad said he was waiting for an apology from Bortolin during that period before deciding to file the complaint on Friday.

Bortolin said the March 8 meeting was a "hotly contested" event attended by hundreds of people. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"To be honest with you I don't think a man like that should even be a city councillor," said Haddad, who is calling for the city's integrity commissioner to suspend Bortolin from council.

Haddad said he filed the complaint now because he plans to go on vacation soon and wanted to ensure he submitted a full and complete complaint so the younger people in the party do not to feel threatened.

"He never asked me for an apology and quite frankly I think the people who deserve an apology here are both myself and Miss Papadeas," said Bortolin.

Doug Sartori was elected riding association president that night and said he did not see the altercation.

Sartori and Bortolin both questioned Haddad's history, with Bortolin specifically mentioning the multiple times Haddad has accused people in a position of power of bullying and harassment.

"[He's] been well known for both accusing previous Mayor Eddie Francis for harassment and bullying. He's also accused the Windsor Police Service of harassment and bullying," said Bortolin, adding that Haddad seems to "throw those allegations quite easily."