The University of Windsor's faculty of science has paired booze and science together for brain awareness week.

About 70 students gathered at Craft Heads Brewing Company Wednesday for an evening of mini-talks by University of Windsor brain researchers.

"It's an idea to help people get to know about their brain and all the amazing things it does. It's a really beautiful and incredible organ," said Kristen Poling, biological sciences professor at the University of Windsor.

Students and professors conducted several demonstrations about how the brain and senses work, including a discussion on the effects drinking has on hearing.

"It's kind of a neat way to think of science differently. Instead of boring scientists hanging out in the lab we want to show people that we're human and we like to have fun," said Poling.

The event is part of Science On Tap, an outreach initiative that encourages members of the community to meet and interact with university researchers.

The theme "boozy brains" is in conjunction with brain awareness week, a global campaign to increase public awareness of the progress and benefits of brain research.

"We're just people here trying to make a difference in the world. There are also things we are really interested in which we want to get across to the community," said Suzie Eren, a fourth-year student studying behavioural science.

The science department at the university is also hoping to bridge a relationship between the university and the greater Windsor community by bringing their research to a downtown bar.

"We want people to know science doesn't have to be scary. Science is part of who we are and what we do. It's a really exciting opportunity to share what we love with everybody," said Poling.

The Next Science On Tap event takes place on March 26 at Walkerville Brewery.