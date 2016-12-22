With winter winds blowing outside and family members crowding personal space inside Christmas can be a perfect time to crack open a new book and escape.

Janet Brown and the staff at the Windsor Public Library, put together a Santa-sized list of literature for young and old to enjoy this holiday season.

"We're very busy, our phones are with us all the time," she said. "Reading allows us to escape. It just slows you down and puts you in another world...and it just opens your mind a lot more. "

Dave Cooks the Turkey

By: Stewart McLean

​Brown said she first heard the story of Dave's kitchen catastrophe read on CBC years ago. In it Dave is charged with cooking a Christmas bird, but can't get the stove to work. He ends up at a hotel hoping the staff there can help him out. Brown said it's the perfect book for anyone whose partner sometimes tests their patience.

"I read it every year and I'm charmed by how many people love this story," she said. "There's not a person who won't fall over laughing. Families, older people, younger people all love this book."

The Darkest Dark

By: Chris Hadfield

​ This book inspired by the childhood of Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield is illustrated by the Fan brothers. It tells the story of a boy named Chris who loves rockets and the stars but is scared of the dark.

"It's a great book for people to read to children. It inspires them," said Brown. "It talks about overcoming fears and following your dreams."

Former astronaut Chris Hadfield has written two bestselling books for adults. The Darkest Dark is his first book for young readers.

Zorgamazoo

By: Robert Paul Watson

A fun, rhyming read for families that tells the tale of Katrina Katrell, an adventurous girl who teams up with a creature she meets in a subway tunnel.

Brown said the fact that the entire book rhymes means it's great for kids who have trouble sitting still.

"This is so fast-paced that when I give it to kids they pick it up and they literally can't put it down and that's a sign of a really good read," she said.

Ready Player One

By: Ernest Cline

Set in the year 2044 the book is a sci-fi title that both parents and tech-savvy teens can plug into. It tells the story of Wade Watts, a team who spends his time trying to solve puzzles hidden inside a virtual world called OASIS.

"It's very rare to find a book that can cross generations," said Brown, who added that the book was suggested by a staff member who found shared interests through reading it. "It's full of 1980s nostalgia and her 17-year-old son loved the virtual reality and video games."

Ready Player One, by Ernest Cline, is a book both parents and tech-savvy teens can enjoy, said Janet Brown from the Windsor Public Library. (Rima Hamadi/CBC)

Light Lifting

By: Alexander McLeod

This collection of short stories written by WIndsor-raised McLeod offer a dark, urban tales of a city on the brink. Brown said the engaging story lines will wrap readers up with a sense of familiarity.

"Anyone from Windsor should really consider this one because it does have some references to Windsor and it really is a good read," she said.